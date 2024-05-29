Lancashire heating installer recognised amongst best of the best at industry awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carnforth heating installer, Nick Irlam, has been announced as the North West winner of the Heating Installer Awards 2024. At the same awards, Nick is one of just three installers nationwide shortlisted for Best HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) installer 2024.

Nick is the owner of Irlam UK, which provides services to both homes and businesses across the North West. As a previous winner of the awards as far back as 2016, the current achievements are a testament to how the company has consistently delivered outstanding work over the past decade and more.

The winning project saw Nick install an air-source heat pump to provide heating and hot water and an MVHR (mechanical ventilation with heat recovery) system to manage the ventilation in a new four bed timber-framed house.

Speaking of his win, Nick said: “The project stood out because it allowed me to promote and install the perfect setup for a modern home. Managing the seasons and efficiently heating, cooling, and ventilating all year round gave the client an ideal home environment. The system will save the client money without a doubt. It's always great to see the results when designing systems like this, and we’ve been so impressed with how well it's working.”

The nationwide awards scheme, now in its ninth year, recognises the achievements and raises the credibility of plumbers and heating installers across the country who deliver excellent customer service on a daily basis. Representatives from the awards’ partners, CIPHE, The IPG, Polypipe Building Products, Refresh, Samsung Climate Solutions and Stelrad – as well as a team of previous winning installers - judged the entries on problem solving, product knowledge and stand out work.

You can help Nick to be crowned the 2024 Heating Installer Awards national winner by visiting the Heating Installer Awards website and casting your vote.

Voting closes on 28th May. Public votes will contribute to a third of the installer’s overall scores, alongside the judges’ scores and the scores from a technical challenge set for all of the regional and highly commended winners.