Joint action throughout the county by Make Votes Matter to publicise the urgent need for Electoral Reform in favour of Proportional Representation.

Campaigners for proportional representation across Cumbria and North Lancashire are holding a day of action on July 5.

This day of action is being organised jointly by the North and West Cumbria and the North Lancashire and South Cumbria, sections of Make Votes Matter (MVM). Make Votes Matter, is a national, cross-party campaign advocating Proportional Representation for Westminster elections.

The day of action will take the form of a one-day campaign to publicise the issue by distributing leaflets and discussing with the public. Those participating will be asking the public to pledge to actions such as, signing their petition, talking about it to friends, colleagues and neighbours, or writing to their MP’s asking them to support Proportional Representation.

The day will start off in Carlisle in the morning and move off to arrive in Penrith in the middle of the day. Thereafter they will appear in Kendal in the early afternoon and finish up in Lancaster later in the afternoon.

They are planning to move from place to place in a convoy of cars decorated with MVM insignia to attract as much attention as possible.

The event is taking place as part of a nationwide Democracy Action Weekend, in which campaigners in cities and towns throughout the country will participate in rallies, meetings and leafleting sessions advocating for electoral reform.

Anne Margaret and Danny from Make Votes Matter argue that with trust in politics at catastrophic lows, our democracy can no longer survive First Past the Post. They point out that the 2024 General Election saw a government win a landslide victory on just 34% of the vote.

With millions of voters turning away from two party politics, there is every chance that in 2029 we could wake up to a government elected on less than 30% of the public vote. We can't afford to let this continue. The need for electoral reform is more urgent than ever.

A local MVM member said: ”Where I live, is a marginal two-party seat, so every election we are afraid that if we don't vote tactically, we will get an MP that we really don't want. We cannot vote for our preferred candidate, and it's nerve-racking, hoping that enough people will vote 'sensibly'. I'm not surprised that so few people turn out to vote."

Campaigners argue that our First Past the Post electoral system distorts public opinion, leaving millions of voters unrepresented. The demand for voting system reform is backed by more than 150 Parliamentarians, who have joined the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Fair Elections, making it the biggest active APPG in Westminster. It’s time for a politics reflective of the people, in which all votes are counted, and all voices are heard.

The two groups organising this rally are both friendly and welcoming. They organise regular campaign activities across Cumbria and North Lancashire. If you are interested in joining email Anne Margaret Smith, [email protected], (North Lancs and South Cumbria), or Danny Smith, [email protected] (North and West Cumbria) and get involved.