John Hegley reveals ‘handful of gems’ as winning poems ahead of Morecambe Poetry Festival

Poets from around the UK have been revealed as the winners of the Morecambe Poetry Festival competition ahead of the festival getting underway this Friday, September 12.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition attracted more than 500 entries, with the winners selected by John Hegley, Rachel Pantechnicon and Francesca Beard. Once again, there was also a local prize designed to nurture the homegrown talent, with all the winners invited to perform at the festival.

The winning poems will be published in the festival chapbook available on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival founder Matt Panesh said: “The response to the competition was almost overwhelming, both in terms of entries and talent. I don't envy the judges’ task. Last year’s event was beautiful, putting the winning poets on before the judge, so I'm really looking forward to seeing the poets recite before John Hegley on Friday night in the Winter Gardens.

Competition winner Rosemary Dreschler

“It’s great to see the local poets on that stage performing for an audience from across the nation. Seventy five percent of our audience are from out of town, so it’s good to give them something local amongst the stellar line up of the nation’s favourite poets.”

John Hegley is appearing at the Morecambe Poetry Festival for the third time this weekend among a wall to wall line up of poetry royalty featuring Michael Rosen, Clare Ferguson Walker, Henry Normal, Nigel Planer, Jan Brierton, Robin Ince, Su Andi and Luke Wright and many more.

On judging the competition, John said: “It has been a deep immersion for the three of us and we have come up with a handful of the gems in this ocean. It is often said with competitions, 'it was difficult to judge' and as we began the reading through, there was an exclamation, 'but, there are so many winners here!'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And the thing is, many of those winners are not getting prizes. But, anyway, those that are - such a range of writing: exciting, challenging, gratifying.”

John Hegley at Morecambe Poetry Festival

The winners are:

1st Badger in the shopping mall Paul McDonald

2nd A pink-footed goose collides with my window Alison Carter

3rd I took my hangover for a bike ride Ed Hamilton

Pie-fi David Swann

The art of pottering David Linklater

LA3/LA4 postcode prize:

The 90th birthday Rosemary Drescher

The toolkit Trystan Lewis

Trystan Lewis - who was the local winner for the inaugural competition in 2022 - was delighted to have one of his poems selected again.

“This means so much. I first saw John Hegley in, I think, 1994 at Sheffield City Hall and he was an inspiration. I didn’t wear glasses then so a lot of his work went over my head. Over the years I’ve seen him many times and, as I’ve got older and started wearing spectacles, his stuff makes a lot more sense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Morecambe Poetry Festival is an amazing thing to behold. That first one in 2022 was the thing that got me writing again after years away from it, so it’s fantastic to be part of the festival again this year!”

Joint local winner Rosemary Drescher said: “I’ve found a home as a poet in Morecambe so the Poetry Festival is like Christmas! It’s a privilege to be part of it this year with Best of Morecambe on Sunday and to share the LA3/LA4 prize with Trystan Lewis.”

On judging, Rachel Pantechnicon said: “We had a lovely time. We drew our own spreadsheet in pencil. Maybe a ruler would have helped too, but you can't think of everything. We realise that the top two winners were about creatures. This was a coincidence. But just in case, maybe enter your stoat poem next year, that's my tip.”

The competition was run for the festival by the Poets, Prattlers, and Pandemonialists collective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in its fourth year, the seaside town’s festival will deliver three nights of wall to wall poetry with the nation’s favourites along with grassroots performances, family activities, workshops, poetry takeovers and open mics.

Weekend passes are still available at £65 plus booking fees for guaranteed access to every single event and performance including a pre-fest meet up on the September 11. The full schedule and single event tickets are also available.

Morecambe Poetry Festival is supported by Waterstones, T S Eliot Foundation, Eden Project Communities, Wordsworth Grasmere and Morecambe Town Council.

Keep up to date on Morecambe Poetry Festival Facebook.

Tickets available from Skiddle at Morecambe Poetry Festival tickets