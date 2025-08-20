A private hospital in Lancaster has been given a new name.

The Lancaster Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, will now be known as Lancaster Private Hospital. The move comes to avoid confusion with other hospitals in the area.

The decision to rename the hospital, located in Meadowside, was made primarily to eliminate confusion amongst patients and visitors believing they were attending the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Patients will now benefit from clearly knowing which facility their care will be delivered from.

Alongside the name change, Lancaster Private Hospital has begun work on a major investment programme transforming the hospital’s reception and outpatient areas.

The £100,000-plus project, due to be completed next month, will modernise patient areas whilst also supporting an improved layout, making it easier for patients to move between the hospital’s departments with ease.

“Our name may have changed but patients can be assured that the same outstanding quality of care will be available to them,” said Stephen Yardley, Executive Director

“We are investing significantly to ensure that our facilities and services are at the standard our patients expect.

"We hope that the name change will reduce confusion for patients.”

Lancaster Private Hospital first opened its doors on February 28 1985 and has grown to incorporate one operating theatre, seven consulting rooms, a minor operations and endoscopy suite, diagnostic imaging and a fully equipped physiotherapy suite.

Last year alone, the 25-bed hospital saw almost 16,000 outpatients with staff and consultants providing more than 1,400 surgical treatments and operations to NHS patients from Lancashire and South Cumbria.