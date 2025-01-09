A landmark bill to put child-centred government into action.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

During Parliament’s break, I had some time to reflect on the past six months since I was elected as your MP and think about what I’d love to see from this Labour government to really make a difference for people in Morecambe and Lunesdale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m excited to share that in my first week back, Labour introduced a piece of legislation I strongly support – one that will directly improve families’ finances and offer brighter futures for children across the country. I spoke in the chamber to explain how the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill will have a positive impact on young people here in our local area.

This Bill is a bold step towards creating a child-centred government that puts our young people first. Not only will it raise the standards of education in schools, but it also puts a focus on making sure our classrooms are staffed by qualified, expert teachers who can deliver a modern, forward-thinking curriculum. This matters because we know that a great teacher can make all the difference to a child’s future, and I want every young person in Morecambe and Lunesdale to leave school ready to face the world with the skills they need to succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bill also tackles other challenges faced by families and commits to free breakfast clubs in every primary school, a cap on the number of branded school uniform items, and other measures will make life a little easier for families. I’ve spoken with local schools and food banks, and it’s clear that this kind of support is much needed.

Lizzi Colline MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale

It’s estimated that these changes could save parents over £50 per child on the back-to-school shopping and an extra £450 a year on breakfasts alone. And crucially, the Bill ensures that every school will follow the national curriculum, helping to drive up standards across the board.

One of the most important aspects of this Bill is its focus on safeguarding vulnerable children. We can’t afford to let more children fall through the cracks. After hearing too many tragic stories of children being failed by the system in recent years, it’s clear we need to do more than just talk about change – we need real action. This Bill will stop things like parents using home-schooling as a cover for abuse and will shut down illegal schools that have been used as fronts for horrific crimes.

Labour’s mission is simple: to break down the barriers to opportunity. No matter where you come from, you should have the chance to get ahead, and if you work hard, you should be able to build a better life. This is something I know many of you in Morecambe and Lunesdale believe in, too. Through our Plan for Change, this government is committed to making that vision a reality.

I’ll be supporting the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill every step of the way because every child growing up in Morecambe and Lunesdale deserves nothing less than the best start in life