This year’s Baylight festival brought in almost £1.3m to the local economy, a report has revealed.

The evaluation report for Baylight 25 has shown that not only did 19,286 visitors to the festival in February have a whale of a time, they also delivered a whale of economic value to the Morecambe economy.

The independent Evaluation Report from Red Research has revealed that daily visitor numbers were 22% higher than in 2024 and the total economic impact of the 2025 event was almost £1.3m.

Red Research’s work included findings from 308 interviews on site with visitors to Baylight.

The giant whale at Baylight 25. Photo: Robin Zahler

Although the Baylight 2025 event was for just two days, the event achieved higher economic benefits than in previous years: visitors came in larger parties, stayed longer and more of them spent money on food, drink and gifts.

More came from further away and there were many more overnight tourists.

The Return on Investment was calculated by Red Research to be double what it was in 2024 at £6.70 for every pound invested.

Baylight 25 involved local and national artists and the local community. It comprised 17 installations across the promenade area and a much more elaborate parade than in previous years, involving the closure of Marine Road Central.

Baylight 25. Photo: Robin Zahler

Headed by a giant whale, the parade’s participants of local groups included three bands, dance groups and children holding creative displays and models they had created in artist-run workshops with their parents or teachers.

A new event this year included a collection of Morecambe vintage films screened at the Reel Cinema.

The report authors Red Research stated: “The third Baylight event in Morecambe provided a significant draw and motivation for people to visit the town and generated income at a crucial time of the year for local businesses.”

The prospects for future Baylight events are strong with 96% of visitors interviewed face-to-face said they would like to come to another similar event in Morecambe in future.

Baylight 25. Photo: Robin Zahler

Coun Martin Bottoms, Lancaster City Council’s member with responsibility for Morecambe regeneration and local economy, said: “Baylight 25 has shown just how powerful creativity and community can be in transforming our town.

"With record-breaking visitor numbers and a remarkable economic boost of nearly £1.3m, it’s clear that events like this shine a spotlight on Morecambe and bring real returns for local people, local businesses, and our town’s future.

“The city council was glad to have been able to support Baylight 25 and I would like to thank everyone who made this possible – rom the artists to the volunteers, and especially the families and visitors who brought such energy and joy to the seafront.”

David Waddington, chair of Morecambe BID, said: “Morecambe BID was delighted to support Baylight once again – and we were also delighted to sponsor the ‘Giant Whale’ this year, which led the parade on Saturday night.

Baylight 25. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"The event continues to grow year on year, and the economic benefit to our levy payers this year was the best it’s been.

“The spend on food, drink, gifts and entertainment were all up on 2024, with 75% of people surveyed confirming they had come to Morecambe because of Baylight.

“Saturday particularly was incredibly busy, and made for a fantastic atmosphere at night, but also contributed to more visitors during the day this year, prior to the evening’s parade.

"It’s a fantastic event for Morecambe and is a great kickstart to our season.”

Coun Clerk Kent, chairman of Morecambe Town Council, said: “We’re incredibly proud that Morecambe Town Council could be a headline sponsor for Baylight this year. It’s been absolutely brilliant to see families, friends, and visitors of all ages out enjoying the lights and experiencing the town in such a magical way.

"There’s something really special about seeing little ones wide-eyed with wonder, and families making those simple, joyful memories together. Events like this really bring people together – they shine a light (quite literally) on everything that makes Morecambe special.

Baylight 25. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"The boost to local tourism has been fantastic too, with so many people discovering (or rediscovering!) just how much our town has to offer. The town council is supporting this event for the coming years, and we’re already looking forward to next

year.”

Baylight organisers Morecambe Sparkle CIC is grateful to all its funders, especially early supporters Morecambe Town Council, now the headline sponsor, and Morecambe BID and for Lancashire County and Lancaster City Councils, who stepped in to help in December 2024.

Last and very much not least are individual local sponsoring businesses and all the local people who contributed to the Baylight 25 crowdfunder.

Baylight is organised by Morecambe Sparkle CIC, a not-for-profit company formed for the purpose in 2022.

For the first two years Baylight was funded via Lancashire County Council’s LERG fund, provided for recovery from Covid. This funding ended on March 31 2024.

Baylight has been match-funded by Morecambe Town Council and Morecambe BID since its inception.

In 2024 Morecambe Town Council became a headline sponsor and strengthened its commitment with further support towards Baylight funding up to 2027.

Baylight 25 was at risk of cancellation in October 2024 but was rescued with emergency funding from Lancashire County Council and Lancaster City Council.

Future Baylights will continue to need funding from the public sector, justified by its value to the local economy and strong local community engagement in creating the parade and visiting the event as well as attracting visitors from elsewhere.

Baylight has also been superbly supported financially by Morecambe’s local businesses through a sponsorship programme.