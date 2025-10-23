Unbuilt Tesco Express in Lancaster up for sale at £2.3m

An unbuilt Tesco Express in Lancaster is being advertised for sale with a price tag of almost £2.3m.

The new supermarket is due to be built next year on the site of the former bowling green next to the Bowerham Hotel in Bowerham Road, and will be leased by Tesco once complete.

We reported last June how planning permission was given for the former bowling green to have shops or offices built on it.

Despite some fears about future HGV deliveries and traffic congestion, the loss of some existing residents’ car parking spaces on a street and potential flood risks, city councillors decided the application to develop the land was acceptable.

An artist's impression of the planned Tesco Express in Bowerham Road.

Wetherby Property Management are now advertising the convenience store as a 4,370 ft² (406 m²) site with 19 car parking spaces (including two disabled and four EV) using a vehicle access from Newsham Road.

It is to be let to the covenant of Tesco Stores Ltd, along with Zest Eco charging points and and InPost UK Ltd (lockers).

Tesco have a lease agreement for 15 years, while Zest Eco have a 25-year lease and InPost have five years.

Completion of the development is due in January 2026, with rent totalling £121,500 a year to begin in February.

Wetherby say they are instructed to seek an offer of £2,283,500 (freehold) subject to contract and exclusive of VAT.

Meanwhile, Tesco Stores Limited have also applied for the granting of a premises licence for the outlet.

This would allow the provision of late-night refreshment (indoors) Monday-Sunday, 11pm to midnight, and the sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises Monday-Sunday, 6am until midnight.