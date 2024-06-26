Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former Lancaster bowling green near an old ‘ornate’ city pub can have commercial buildings such as shops or offices developed on it, councillors have decided.

Despite some fears about future HGV deliveries and traffic congestion, the loss of some existing residents’ car parking spaces on a street and potential flood risks, city councillors decided the application to develop land next to the Bowerham Hotel on Bowerham Road is acceptable.

The old bowling green has not been used for some years. But £70,000 will go to other bowling facilities in Lancaster under a planning agreement, it was said, probably at Highfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will benefit bowlers who were displaced from the old Bowerham site in the past.

The former bowling green next to the Bowerham Hotel in Lancaster can be built on. Picture from Google Street View.

The site is also bordered by Trafalgar Road and Newsham Road, where vehicle access is proposed for the new development.

The Bowerham Hotel is not currently used but it is considered to be a ‘remarkably ornate’ two-storey pub, a planning report stated.

Green Party councillor Hamish Mills said: “There have been several applications for this site since I became a councillor. Residents have raised many concerns including parking and traffic impact, which are among the most significant. The impact on residents and traffic, the loss of six existing parking spaces, access for delivery vehicles and delivery times at the new site all have to be considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Access space for the proposed new site is not enough. The area is already subject to lorries driving on pavements, a nearby junction is regularly blocked by delivery vehicles. Traffic problems would increase in what was once a residential area.”

Sarah Punshon. Pic Lancaster City Council. LDRS partner approved.

Green Councillor Sarah Punshon said: “I’m speaking on behalf of residents too and I also live around the corner. I’m personally extremely concerned about the parking and traffic issues. Through living there and seeing how crowded Newsham Road is now, the prospect of heavy vehicles there is terrifying.

“There are also flooding risks that need to be considered. This would dramatically raise the risks. There are 29 houses at risk in one area and another 25 elsewhere. Overall,50 to 100 homes are at risk.

“Planning officers talk about the economic benefits of creating around 15 jobs at the new site. I’m astonished about that. The risk of flooding and to people’s well-being far outweighs the benefits of new shops. There are already other shops in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agent Chris Betteridge, of De Pol Associates, said: “This application was submitted following refusal of a similar plan and an appeal last year. This new application seeks to address points raised previously. Key issues include the amenity of local residents and the appearance on Trafalgar Road. Some buildings have been repositioned and landscaping has been introduced for softer screening. A noise impact report has also been submitted.

Hamish Mills. Pic Lancaster City Council. LDRS partner approved.

“A planning inspector has reviewed the access plans and says they are acceptable. Lancashire County Council is happy with highways details.

“There is also a full, detailed drainage strategy. There is currently no drainage on the site. The new drainage system will include a tank and slow water release system which can deal with heavy rainfall. There is no increased flood risk.”