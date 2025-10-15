UK's largest hotel chain announces plans to expand in Lancaster

A hotel chain has revealed it has looked at a potential new site in a prime Lancaster city centre location.

Premier Inn – which already has a hotel on the business park off Caton Road near junction 34 of the M6 – has confirmed an interest in doubling its numbers in the city.

Rumours recently circulated on social media that the former homeless centre land in Edward Street was to be redeveloped by Premier Inn.

But while the firm says they have looked at the Canal Quarter site, there are no concrete plans at the moment.

The site of the former homeless centre on Edward Street in Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

In June, city councillors granted planning permission for the land to be levelled and used to extend the existing Edward Street public car park on a temporary basis, with space for 23 vehicles.

The land is part of the city council’s wider Canal Quarter renovation scheme.

A spokesperson for Premier Inn said: “Premier Inn is continuing to grow across the UK, responding to strong demand from our guests and wider changes in the hotel market.

“We’re actively looking for new locations in the north of England and currently exploring over 20 opportunities across the region.

“Lancaster is a place we know well – we’ve been part of the community for more than 20 years at Caton Road Business Park – and it’s somewhere we’re keen to expand.

“With our scale and national growth plans, it’s not unusual for the Premier Inn name to be linked to larger development projects like the Canal Quarter in central Lancaster.

“We’re aware of the opportunity and have looked at the potential for a Premier Inn there. However, any suggestions of formal involvement at this stage are speculation.

“If things progress, we’ll be sure to share our plans with local residents and stakeholders – something we always take seriously and enjoy doing.”

The Premier Inn in Caton Road.

Premier Inn has been trading at its business park location off Caton Road since 2003, where it has 85 bedrooms and a Brewers Fayre.

They most recently opened a new hotel in the north west in Keswick in 2023, and currently have plans in the pipeline for a 104-room hotel in Carlisle.

The most recent opening in Lancashire was at Blackpool North Pier in 2021.

Premier Inn is the UK’s largest hotel chain, operating more than 800 hotels, comprising around 77,000 keys.