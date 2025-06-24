Site of former Lancaster homeless centre to become car park under Canal Corridor scheme
HPA Architects, agents for Lancaster City Council who own the existing Edward Street public car park, applied for permission to change the use of the land formerly in use by Lancaster Homeless Action and to extend the existing Edward Street public car park.
The total proposed spaces in the car park extension will be 23.
The site had previously been used to house portable cabins for use by Lancaster Homeless Action. These have now been demolished and permanently removed from the site.
The application sought permission to change the use of the site to extend the level of parking provision at Edward Street car park. It will also be resurfaced.
No new vehicular access will be formed, with access to the proposed carparking area via the existing Edward Street car park.
Councillors approved the plans at Monday’s planning committee meeting.
