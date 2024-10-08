TGI Fridays: 35 restaurants shut with 1,000 jobs lost despite rescue deal - full list of axed branches
A rescue deal has been secured for restaurant chain TGI Fridays, however 35 restaurants are to close immediately after not being included in the sale.
The restaurant closures will result in more than 1,000 redundancies.
Breal Capital and Calveton UK, the new owners of the chain, which now has 51 restaurants, said they were looking forward to modernising the business - which first launched in New York in 1965.
The full list of TGI Fridays UK restaurants shutting
Barnsley, South Yorkshire
Birmingham, West Midlands
Bracknell, Berkshire
Brighton Marina, East Sussex
Bristol Cabot Circus, Bristol
Cardiff, Newport Road, Wales
Chelmsford, Essex
Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
Croydon, south London
Derby, Derbyshire
Dundee, Scotland
Durham, County Durham
Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird, Scotland
Enfield, north London
Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
Gloucester Quays, Gloucestershire
Halifax, West Yorkshire
Jersey, Channel Islands
Leeds, West Yorkshire
Leeds Trinity, West Yorkshire
Leicester, Leicestershire
Lincoln, Lincolnshire
Manchester Royal Exchange, Manchester
Newcastle Eldon Square, Newcastle upon Tyne
Newport, Monmouthshire, Wales
Northampton, Northamptonshire
Prestwich Valley Park Road, Greater Manchester
Romford, Essex
Sale, Greater Manchester
Solihull, West Midlands
Southampton West Quay South, Hampshire
Speke, Liverpool
Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands
Swansea, South Wales
Watford North, Hertfordshire
The TGI Fridays UK restaurants remaining open are:
Bluewater shopping centre, Kent
Trafford Centre, Greater Manchester
Meadowhall, South Yorkshire
Aberdeen Union Square, Scotland
Metrocentre Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
Basildon, Essex
Glasgow Fort, Scotland
Milton Keynes Stadium, Buckinghamshire
Braehead, Renfrewshire, Scotland
Wembley, London
Birmingham NEC, West Midlands
Glasgow, Scotland
Leeds Junction 27, West Yorkshire
Castleford, West Yorkshire
Lakeside Quay, Essex
Teesside, North East
Bolton, Lancashire
Norwich, Norfolk
Cardiff St Davids, Wales
Doncaster, South Yorkshire
Lakeside Retail Park, Essex
Fareham, Hampshire
Liverpool One, Merseyside
Stevenage, Hertfordshire
Leeds White Rose, West Yorkshire
Cribbs Causeway, south Gloucestershire
Rushden Lakes, Northamptonshire
Stoke on Trent, West Midlands
Southampton, Hampshire
Silverburn, Scotland
Watford Central, Hertfordshire
Aberdeen Beach, Scotland
Braintree, Essex
Bournemouth, Dorset
Stratford, London
High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire
Cheshire Oaks, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire
Walsall, West Midlands
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire
Sheffield, South Yorkshire
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
Edinburgh, Scotland
Coventry, West Midlands
Ashton-Under-Lyne, Greater Manchester
Telford, Shropshire
The O2, south London
Staines, Surrey
Crawley, West Sussex
Reading, Berkshire
Cheadle, Greater Manchester
Leicester Square, central London
