This video More videos

Watch Alice Gregory explain how she had to save £15.5k to afford to have her baby, even trying to keep earning after having her daughter - after she realised “how low statutory maternity pay was”.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new mum saved £15.5k for maternity leave - so she could afford to have a baby.

Alice Gregory was "shocked" when she found out the statutory maternity pay in the UK was just £184.03 a week - after falling pregnant late last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice realised the money would not cover the bills and started saving straight away so she didn't have to be reliant on her partner Dion McGrath’s support carer salary.

Alice Gregory with her newborn baby. | Alice Gregory / SWNS

In nine months, Alice managed to save £7,000 from her salary and £8,500 from side hustles such as surveys and freelancing, but felt a "pressure" to work to afford her own maternity leave. Even after having her daughter, now three months old, she continued to pick up clients to keep her emergency savings pot topped up.

Alice asked her followers on her TikTok @alicesidehustler if they had saved anything for their maternity - and some said they had saved as much as £20k.

She said: "People were saving like £15k - it's like a deposit on a house."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legally companies have to pay 90 percent of a salary for six weeks, but Alice's work paid her at that rate for 12 weeks. She will then receive the rate of £184.03 per week - £736.12 a month before tax.

Tory leadership candidate Kemi Badenoch recently suggested maternity pay had "gone too far" and was "excessive". She later said she had been "misrepresented" and her comment had been on a wider point about cutting regulatory burdens on business.

Alice, 30, a head of marketing, from Anglesey in Wales, said: "For me personally it's a low amount of money. It's saying new mums - you're not worthy of being able to get that minimum wage.