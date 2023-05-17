Tesco opens new Express convenience store in Morecambe
A new Tesco Express is now up and running in Westgate.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 17th May 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 14:03 BST
As we earlier reported, the former Co-op store in the Westgate shopping precinct in Glentworth Road West closed in January and was sold to Tesco.
All staff were transferred across to the new owners under the TUPE - Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) - regulations.
And after weeks of works at the premises, the new Tesco is now fully open.
Its opening hours are 6am to 11pm, seven days a week.