As we earlier reported, the former Co-op store in the Westgate shopping precinct in Glentworth Road West closed in January and was sold to Tesco.

All staff were transferred across to the new owners under the TUPE - Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) - regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And after weeks of works at the premises, the new Tesco is now fully open.

The new Tesco Express in Westgate shopping precinct.