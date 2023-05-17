News you can trust since 1837
Tesco opens new Express convenience store in Morecambe

A new Tesco Express is now up and running in Westgate.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 17th May 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 14:03 BST

As we earlier reported, the former Co-op store in the Westgate shopping precinct in Glentworth Road West closed in January and was sold to Tesco.

All staff were transferred across to the new owners under the TUPE - Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) - regulations.

And after weeks of works at the premises, the new Tesco is now fully open.

The new Tesco Express in Westgate shopping precinct.
Its opening hours are 6am to 11pm, seven days a week.

