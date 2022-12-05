Morecambe Co-op store set to get new owners
A Morecambe Co-op convenience store is to be sold.
The Co-op on the Westgate shopping precinct in Glentworth Road West is understood to be changing to a Tesco in the new year.
All staff will be transferred across to the new owners under the TUPE - Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) - regulations.
A Co-op spokesman said: “Only after careful consideration has Co-op taken the difficult decision to sell its store on Glentworth Road West, Morecambe.
The decision is in no way a reflection on the hard work and commitment of colleagues, who have been informed.
"The priority is to safeguard local jobs and fully support colleagues who will transfer (under TUPE regulations) to the new operator - we would like to thank the community for its support of this store.”
The store will cease to trade as a Co-op store in early January, with the last day of trading expected to be January 7 2023.
Tesco have been contacted for comment.