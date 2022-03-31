Take an exclusive look inside Lancaster's newest restaurant

Our video shows Sydney’s of Lancaster in all its glory.

The restaurant is based in the former Bar 1725 premises in Market Street, and opens to the public tomorrow, April 1.

It is the second restaurant owned by Rick and Kay Backhouse, and follows the success of their flagship restaurant in Settle.

Exterior of Lancaster's newest restaurant Sydney's on Market Street. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

They are both named after Kay’s late brother Syd, who passed away from cancer in 2019.

Kay and Syd had eaten at 1725 shortly before his death.

The siblings had first had an idea to open a restaurant in Settle, where they grew up together.

They envisaged a place that would not only offer incredible food and drink, but more importantly would be a place of authenticity, combining a modern style with a vintage twist.

However, in October 2018, Syd’s health deteriorated rapidly and he was given just a few months to live.

His brother-in-law Rick immediately stepped in and made a promise to follow Syd’s dream through, in his name. Syd tragically passed way in February 2019.

Although he did not get to see the finished result, his name shines brightly at Sydney’s of Settle – and now in Lancaster too.

The new restaurant is expected to bring with it 30 new jobs for the city, while executive chef Wayne Bestwick has taken on the job of providing top quality food for customers.