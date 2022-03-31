Here's a sneak peak of how Lancaster's newest restaurant looks ahead of its opening

Sydney’s opens in the former Bar 1725 building in Market Street on Friday April 1.

It’s the second restaurant owned by Rick and Kay Backhouse, who also have the popular flagship Sydney’s in Settle.

The eateries are named after Kay’s late brother Syd, who sadly passed away from cancer in 2019.

Click here to watch our video showing the inside of the Lancaster restaurant.

1. Behind the bar Bar area inside one of the dining rooms at new Lancaster restaurant Sydney's on Market Street. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2. Comfortable dining experience Top floor of Sydney's which can be reserved for private functions or as a bar. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

3. Neutral colours Inside one of the dining rooms at new Lancaster restaurant Sydney's on Market Street. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4. Comfy seating Top floor of Sydney's which can be reserved for private functions or as a bar. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales