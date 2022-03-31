Exterior of Lancaster's newest restaurant Sydney's on Market Street. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Here's a sneak peak of how Lancaster's newest restaurant looks ahead of its opening

A new restaurant opens its doors to the public in Lancaster tomorrow – and we’ve had an exclusive look inside.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 4:46 pm
Updated Thursday, 31st March 2022, 4:55 pm

Sydney’s opens in the former Bar 1725 building in Market Street on Friday April 1.

It’s the second restaurant owned by Rick and Kay Backhouse, who also have the popular flagship Sydney’s in Settle.

The eateries are named after Kay’s late brother Syd, who sadly passed away from cancer in 2019.

Click here to watch our video showing the inside of the Lancaster restaurant.

1. Behind the bar

Bar area inside one of the dining rooms at new Lancaster restaurant Sydney's on Market Street. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Comfortable dining experience

Top floor of Sydney's which can be reserved for private functions or as a bar. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Neutral colours

Inside one of the dining rooms at new Lancaster restaurant Sydney's on Market Street. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Comfy seating

Top floor of Sydney's which can be reserved for private functions or as a bar. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

