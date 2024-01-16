Plans for six new holiday lodges to be built as part of a bed and breakfast at Capernwray House have been submitted to the city council.

How the holiday lodges might look.

The site has historically been used for recreation and amenity purposes, firstly in conjunction with Capernwray House Caravan and Camp Site and, following the sale of the camp site in 2006, it has been used more latterly in conjunction with the bed and breakfast holiday accommodation at Capernwray House.

Applicant Mel Smith wants to change the use of the land to supplement existing business operations.

The lodges would be used as visitor accommodation in conjunction with the long-established, award winning bed and breakfast accommodation at Capernwray House.

The plans are a resubmission of an application made in September 2023 which was later withdrawn to enable changes to be made following consultation responses.

The original proposals included plans for 10 lodges, which have now been reduced to six in order to remove any development from the higher part of the site to minimise any perceived impact on views of the site from the wider area.

Comments had also been made questioning whether the proposals would be operated by the applicant or sold off as a separate enterprise, and so the application site boundary has been amended to include all land within the applicant’s ownership, the access has been amended to be taken directly from their existing access to Capernwray House, and the proposed site office has been removed completely (the intention being that guests check in at Capernwray House).