News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Holiday lodges plan to boost Carnforth B&B

Plans for 10 new holiday lodges to be built as part of a bed and breakfast at Capernwray House have been submitted to the city council.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 1st Sep 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Applicant Mel Smith wants to develop the currently undeveloped land to expand the successful business.

The site has historically been used for recreation and amenity purposes, firstly in conjunction with Capernwray House Caravan and Camp Site and, following the sale of the camp site in 2006, it has been used more latterly in conjunction with the bed and breakfast holiday accommodation at Capernwray House.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition to being available to guests of Capernwray House for purposes such as playing sports and walking dogs, the site has been used, with the permission of the owner, by neighbouring farmers to graze sheep.

How the holiday lodges might look.How the holiday lodges might look.
How the holiday lodges might look.
Most Popular

The site is surrounded on three sides by existing visitor accommodation and Borron Lane on the fourth.

It is owned by the applicant, who wants to change the use of the land to supplement their existing business operations.

The 10 lodges would be used as visitor accommodation in conjunction with the long established, award winning, bed and breakfast accommodation at Capernwray House.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The site would not provide any camping or touring caravan pitches and as such there would be no requirement for any infrastructure or paraphernalia usually associated with such facilities.

Similarly, there would be no requirement for access that could accommodate regular movements by towing vehicles, the only access being for cars and small motor vehicles.

The application includes a small a visitor reception/site maintenance building with associated temporary parking for visitors checking in/out.