Applicant Mel Smith wants to develop the currently undeveloped land to expand the successful business.

The site has historically been used for recreation and amenity purposes, firstly in conjunction with Capernwray House Caravan and Camp Site and, following the sale of the camp site in 2006, it has been used more latterly in conjunction with the bed and breakfast holiday accommodation at Capernwray House.

In addition to being available to guests of Capernwray House for purposes such as playing sports and walking dogs, the site has been used, with the permission of the owner, by neighbouring farmers to graze sheep.

How the holiday lodges might look.

The site is surrounded on three sides by existing visitor accommodation and Borron Lane on the fourth.

It is owned by the applicant, who wants to change the use of the land to supplement their existing business operations.

The 10 lodges would be used as visitor accommodation in conjunction with the long established, award winning, bed and breakfast accommodation at Capernwray House.

The site would not provide any camping or touring caravan pitches and as such there would be no requirement for any infrastructure or paraphernalia usually associated with such facilities.

Similarly, there would be no requirement for access that could accommodate regular movements by towing vehicles, the only access being for cars and small motor vehicles.