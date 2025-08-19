Popular Lancashire-based craft studio and bar opens third location in Lancaster

A successful craft studio business has opened a new branch in Lancaster.

Craft + Common, a unique all-in-one craft studio and bar, has launched its third studio in Chapel Street, following the continued success of its Lytham St Annes and Lymm sites.

Long-time friends Lauren Rowland and Hannah Muir set up Craft + Common in 2023 in Lytham St Annes, with a mission to create a vibrant community space where people can socialise and have fun.

“The past two years of growing Craft + Common have been incredibly rewarding and I still can't believe we have expanded to three studios over this time,” said Lauren.

Craft + Common team.

The pair originally secured a total of £50k in Start Up Loan funding from GC Business Finance (GCBF), the Start Up Loans programme’s finance provider, to invest in the equipment needed to get their concept off the ground.

Craft + Common quickly gained support from its local community and just 12 months after launching, Lauren and Hannah self-funded the opening of a second studio in Lymm.

Now, they've expanded again, launching their third site in Lancaster. The Chapel Street location was chosen for its high footfall and vibrant student population. Drawing on their experience from their first two locations, Hannah and Lauren turned the third studio around in just five weeks.

The Lancaster studio has already proved popular attracting visitors from across the region as well as locals with strong word-of-mouth driving bookings. To support this rapid growth, Craft + Common has expanded its team to 12 employees, giving Lauren and Hannah the capacity to focus more on brand development and marketing.

The pair would like to continue expanding the Craft + Common brand across the North, leveraging insights and experience gained from their first three studios. Their ultimate goal is to grow their brand, create more jobs, and bring their unique blend of creativity and community to even more towns and cities.

Lauren added: "We turned around our most recent location in just five weeks, which really shows how much we’ve learnt along the way about running a business and what our customers want.

“A big part of this journey was the support we received from the Start Up Loans team, especially Julia at GCBF, who helped us access the funding and tools we needed to grow.”