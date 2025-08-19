Popular Lancashire-based craft studio and bar opens third location in Lancaster

By Debbie Butler
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 12:10 BST
A successful craft studio business has opened a new branch in Lancaster.

Craft + Common, a unique all-in-one craft studio and bar, has launched its third studio in Chapel Street, following the continued success of its Lytham St Annes and Lymm sites.

Most Popular

Long-time friends Lauren Rowland and Hannah Muir set up Craft + Common in 2023 in Lytham St Annes, with a mission to create a vibrant community space where people can socialise and have fun.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The past two years of growing Craft + Common have been incredibly rewarding and I still can't believe we have expanded to three studios over this time,” said Lauren.

Craft + Common team.placeholder image
Craft + Common team.

The pair originally secured a total of £50k in Start Up Loan funding from GC Business Finance (GCBF), the Start Up Loans programme’s finance provider, to invest in the equipment needed to get their concept off the ground.

Craft + Common quickly gained support from its local community and just 12 months after launching, Lauren and Hannah self-funded the opening of a second studio in Lymm.

placeholder image
Read More
Lancaster shop moves few doors down into new premises

Now, they've expanded again, launching their third site in Lancaster. The Chapel Street location was chosen for its high footfall and vibrant student population. Drawing on their experience from their first two locations, Hannah and Lauren turned the third studio around in just five weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Lancaster studio has already proved popular attracting visitors from across the region as well as locals with strong word-of-mouth driving bookings. To support this rapid growth, Craft + Common has expanded its team to 12 employees, giving Lauren and Hannah the capacity to focus more on brand development and marketing.

The pair would like to continue expanding the Craft + Common brand across the North, leveraging insights and experience gained from their first three studios. Their ultimate goal is to grow their brand, create more jobs, and bring their unique blend of creativity and community to even more towns and cities.

Lauren added: "We turned around our most recent location in just five weeks, which really shows how much we’ve learnt along the way about running a business and what our customers want.

“A big part of this journey was the support we received from the Start Up Loans team, especially Julia at GCBF, who helped us access the funding and tools we needed to grow.”

Related topics:LancasterLancashire
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice