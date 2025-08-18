When Melanie McKay opened Analog Shop with a friend at the end of the pandemic in New Street in 2021, a lot of people questioned the sanity of the idea.

And they might have been right to question it for the partnership did not survive the challenges of a fledgling business. Rising costs in recent years also meant that Analog Shop as a stand-alone business was no longer feasible.

But fear not, for when you walk down New Street and you see the new stationers on the site of what was once Barber’s stationers closed, Analog Shop is still very much open for business.

The shop has moved a few doors down to 24 New Street nestled inside Melanie’s other shop, the riotous rainbow that is wool shop, Ethel & Em.

Melanie McKay.

Analog has become a retail staple for university and school students as well as their parents. As the local stockist of brands like Kaweco, Platinum Preppy, Travelers Company, Clairefontaine, it has become as much of a destination shop for out-of-town visitors as well as locals.

“There is a massive crossover between wool and stationery so many of our Ethel & Em customers are students, or parents, or simply stationery lovers as well as being crocheters and knitters,” said Melanie.

With a quirky selection of greetings cards and high-quality stationery including notebooks, letter writing sets, fountain pens and the super popular Legami erasable pens, the combined Ethel & Em and Analog Shop is a great place to shop for gifts as well as everyday stationery and woolly wants.

Melanie said: “Ethel & Em is an inclusive and safe space for Lancaster locals, university students and tourists alike.”

It has taken a few months to get the “shop in shop” balance right and Melanie says she’s confident the new layout, and selection of stationery and yarn, will be accessible for Lancaster’s students as they prepare to head back to school this autumn.

The shop has a weekly Knit Knot ‘n’ Natter on Wednesdays from 5-7pm for £2 and a free virtual group on Thursdays from 8-9pm.

Ethel & Em will be launching a programme of basic and intermediate knitting and crochet workshops starting at £35 from September. Contact the shop of follow them on Facebook for more information.