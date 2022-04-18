Popular bar reopens on Morecambe prom

As we reported earlier this month, DJ Matt Thiss, his sister Hannah Thiss and brother Luke Thistlethwaite, a chef, have taken over the popular pub on Morecambe seafront.

They have promised live music with bands, singers and DJs running all through the spring and summer.

Before a successful opening on Friday, the family said on their Facebook page: “We can’t thank everyone enough for the support we have already had and we’re sure that will continue.

The team at Harry's Bar.

“Let’s enjoy this together and add another great plus for our beautiful seaside town.

"We look forward to bringing you a great family run service and seeing you all for a few pints and some spectacular food, including some fantastic fish and chips and specials from our new chef Luke Thistlethwaite.

“Your bar team will be brought to you by Hannah Thiss and your entertainment schedule brought to you by DJ Matt Thiss.”