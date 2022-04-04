Popular Morecambe DJ Matt Thiss and family taking over seafront bar

DJ Matt Thiss, his sister Hannah Thiss and brother Luke Thistlethwaite, a chef, are taking over the popular pub on Morecambe seafront.

On their Facebook page, Harry’s Bar said: “Big things coming this year at Morecambe’s favourite venue on the seafront.

"There will be live music with bands, singers and live DJ’s running all through the spring and summer.

Harry's Bar in Morecambe is being taken over by the Thiss family and will be reopening at Easter.

"We look forward to bringing you a great family run service and seeing you all for a few pints and some spectacular food, including some fantastic fish and chips and specials from our new chef Luke Thistlethwaite.

“Your bar team will be brought to you by Hannah Thiss and your entertainment schedule brought to you by DJ Matt Thiss

“Loads to do in less than two weeks but we’re up for the challenge.

“See you all there soon!

