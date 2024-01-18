Once-popular Lancaster village pub goes up for sale priced at £299,950

A former pub in a south Lancaster village has been listed for sale at just under £300,000.

Fisher Wrathall are advertising the Grade II listed Victoria Inn in Glasson Dock on their commercial sales listings at a guide price of £299,950.

The well known former public house with rooms is in a sought after location with car park, and it's hoped it can be taken on by a buyer who can restore it to its former glory.

The substantial three-storey accommodation has fallen into disrepair but has listed building consent for various improvements to be made to the premises.

The Victoria Inn in Glasson Dock.

General refurbishment is required, but it has potential to be reinstated as a pub with rooms to let and is in an enviable location with water views to both the front and back.

Glasson Dock is a much sought after location and is extremely popular with sailors due to Glasson Marina and bikers as a meeting place.

It's also regularly frequented by tourists and walkers due to the interest in Glasson Dock and the various nature trails leading from it.

Once fully refurbished the pub can re-open with a number of letting rooms and some staff accommodation.

The pub has been shut for several years, and has fallen into disrepair, although owner Graham Cass had previously hoped to renovate the venue.

Two years ago hundreds of people backed plans to bring the vandalised building back to its former glory.