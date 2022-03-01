North Lancs Expo makes welcome return to Lancaster and Morecambe after Covid pandemic

Celebrating 125 years of supporting businesses across North Lancashire in 2022, Lancaster and District Chamber of Commerce will host the North Lancs Expo at Lancaster and Morecambe College on Friday September 30.

The North Lancashire Business Expo is a unique event which sees businesses and visitors collide on a platform to showcase our amazing north Lancashire - a business showcase with exhibitors, stands and talks.

The North Lancashire Business Expo is brought to you by Lancaster & District Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Lancaster & Morecambe College.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will be held at Lancaster & Morecambe College.

Vicky Lofthouse, chief executive officer of Lancaster & District Chamber of Commerce, said: “The Chamber team and I are very excited that the Expo is coming back this year after a two year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic and we are thrilled to be working with the team at Lancaster & Morecambe College. Not only is it the perfect location due to its central location within the district, but its links to skills, education and training fits perfectly into the ethos of the Expo.”

“We are delighted to be harnessing the expertise of Lancashire Business View and Workshop Media who are on board as Media Partners.”

Wes Johnson, principal and chief executive of Lancaster and Morecambe College, added: “Lancaster & Morecambe College is delighted to host the 2022 Expo. We aim to provide a great venue for our local employers to showcase their businesses, at the home of local technical and professional education.

"As ‘your college’ we are committed to be employer led in all we do, working with hundreds of employers every year to shape our curriculum and our apprenticeships.

"Equally we are committed to serving the local community in creating career pathways to sustainable and fulfilling local careers, regardless of an individual’s starting point.”

“We are proud to be ambassador members of Lancaster & District Chamber of Commerce and I am honoured to have been a Director of the Chamber since 2018.

"The importance of local Chambers of Commerce and Skills Providers working together to address local skills improvement needs has been recognised by government and is currently being piloted in Lancashire through a range of collaborative projects.”