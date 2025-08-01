New city centre home for Lancaster haberdashery shop

A haberdashery shop is to return to Lancaster this month in a new location.

As we reported in May, Hester’s Haberdashery & Wool at 7 Gage Street closed its doors on May 24 after 13 years at the premises.

They said at the time that issues with the unit and their new landlord had led to receipt of a notice to end their tenancy.

It came as a result of plans being submitted to Lancaster City Council for developers to convert and change the use of the first, second and third floors of 3-12 Gage Street into 30 student studios.

However, they have now announced they are moving into a new home in the Assembly Rooms in King Street later this month.

They posted on Facebook: “We will be reopening Tuesday August 26 at 10am.

"We will be relocating to the back room in the Assembly Rooms on King Street. Our trading days/hours will be Tuesday to Saturday 10-5.

“We will do our best to have all our usual goodies although the space is a little smaller than our previous shop.

“We are looking forward to being back!”