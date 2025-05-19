Lancaster city centre haberdashery to close

A city centre haberdashery is to close this weekend amid issues over their tenancy.

As we reported in February, major plans have been submitted to Lancaster City Council for developers to convert and change the use of the first, second and third floors of 3-12 Gage Street into 30 student studios.

Hester’s Haberdashery & Wool at 7 Gage Street will now shut its doors on Saturday May 24 after 13 years at the premises.

It is hoped they will be able to reopen at a new location in the future.

They posted on Facebook: “Devastated. Many of our wonderful customers have been asking about the future of the shop in the light of the recent planning application for the building we are in. I can now provide you with the following update.

“As many customers are aware we have been struggling with issues regarding our current shop and new landlord. These problems have got worse with receipt of a notice to end our tenancy.

“This unfortunately means we will be vacating our current location with our last trading day being Saturday 24th May.

“With the rapid timing of this departure we are having to take some time to regroup and make plans going forward.

“Our hope is that this closure will be temporary and we will find another shop within Lancaster.

“We will be having some sales on to clear some stock items so keep an eye out and please visit us before we close.

“We are extremely thankful for all of your support, friendship and custom over the 13 years we’ve been on Gage Street and previously the time in the indoor market!”