As we reported on Monday, The Midland is the latest acquisition for pub with rooms company The Inn Collection Group, as the Newcastle-based operator continues expansion on the Lancastrian coast.

An internationally renowned building in the Streamline Moderne style, The Midland has been purchased by the group for an undisclosed sum from its previous owners, Clitheroe-based charity The Lancaster Foundation.

The Midland is ICG’s third acquisition in Lancashire and joins The Lindum and The Carlton in Lytham St Annes, which are currently undergoing renovations and conversion into a 99-room single site.

The Midland Hotel in Morecambe.

It is also the group’s fourth acquisition since the start of October, after ICG completed a pair of deals to take over properties in north Wales, The Bull in Beaumaris and the St Kilda Hotel in Llandudno and expanded its presence in Cumbria with the purchase of The Wordsworth Hotel in Grasmere.

Sean Donkin, managing director of The Inn Collection Group said: “We are delighted to bring The Midland into the group and bring in an establishment that is held in such high regard.

“It is a site that has a unique positioning with loyal fans worldwide and it is exciting to become its custodian.

“We are very keen to retain what is special about The Midland and see it very much as a protection project, looking after the fabric of the building and ensuring that it continues to occupy a prominent place not just in its physical location, but in peoples’ hearts for many years to come.

“Overlooking the bay and the sunsets with the Lakeland fells as the backdrop are something that I love and I’m looking forward to seeing many more people enjoy them too.”

A grade 2 listed structure, The Midland was built in 1933 by the London Midland & Scottish Railway and was designed by architect Oliver Hill to compliment the curve of the promenade on Morecambe Bay.

With bedrooms that offer magnificent views over the sprawling sands, it is perfectly situated to enjoy both the seaside or explore further and head into the Lake District.

It has a history in popular culture too, featuring in the 1960 film The Entertainer starring Laurence Olivier and the 1990s ITV adaptations of Agatha Christie’s Poirot, starring David Suchet.

Edward Hunter of Edinburgh-based commercial law firm Burness Paull provided legal advice on the transaction, while Neil Hart at Newcastle-based Bradley Hall advised on pre-acquisition diligence.

Neil Hart, group CEO of Bradley Hall, said: “We are delighted to continue to work with established hospitality companies such as The Inn Collection Group on the latest addition to their ever-growing hotel and leisure portfolio.

“Being able to work with firms that care about ambitious growth while also ensuring to create jobs, and to protect the jobs of those already at the businesses acquired is a real feat that the firm can be proud of.

“We are always proud to support a firm that is dedicated to providing outstanding hospitality venues all over the country and The Midland Hotel in Lancashire will no doubt be the same.”

Bringing ICG’s estate to 35 sites across the north of England and North Wales, the sale allows the Lancaster Foundation to re-invest into increasing its assets and in turn grow its funding to support the needs of the hundreds of charitable projects it supports across the UK and Africa.

Chris Richardson, development director of Lancaster Foundation said: “We are very pleased with the outcome of this sale. The charity will continue to grow its funding to support the increasing needs of the charities that we support.”

