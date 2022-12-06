English Lakes Hotels - who also operate the Lancaster House Hotel as well as others in the Lake District - had been running the hotel on behalf of The Lancaster Foundation.

But it will now be taken on by The Inn Collection Group, based in Newcastle.

It has not been confirmed if the Newcastle-based firm is taking over the hotel entirely, or running it day-to-day as English Lakes did.

The Midland Hotel.

Executive chairman of English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues Simon Berry said: “The Midland Hotel is not owned by English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues. We have been running the venue on behalf of The Lancaster Foundation for the last 13 years.

"It’s a hotel that you curate rather than a business that you run.

"It has been our privilege to have this responsibility and we will miss it.

"We want to thank the amazing team at the hotel for their dedication and hard work over those years and we wish the Inn Collection every success as they take on the job of looking after the Midland.”

The Lancaster Foundation is a charitable trust founded by Clitheroe-based John Lancaster, who has dedicated his life to helping others.

The foundation acquired the freehold of the iconic art deco hotel from developers Urban Splash for an undisclosed sum.

The Inn Collection Group has a chain of hotels across the north east, Yorkshire, the Lake District and north Wales.