Nationwide staff member James Main has secured a Nationwide Colleague Grant of £9,800 to support CancerCare in Morecambe.

The grant will help pay for 280 sessions of free one-to-one therapy, for people who have been diagnosed with cancer or who have lost a loved one to the disease.

CancerCare’s therapy sessions provide invaluable support such as counselling, massages and dietician support.

Clients come to CancerCare emotionally overwhelmed; physically and emotionally changed by their cancer, moving fearfully, not sleeping, not eating well, and living in a state of tension.

The professional therapists have extensive experience of working with people affected by cancer and complex grief. At CancerCare, therapies help people cope with the extreme physical and emotional changes caused by a cancer diagnosis.

Nationwide’s Morecambe branch has a longstanding history of raising money for CancerCare, and through previous Colleague Grant applications and a popular book sale, which they run all year round, the branch has raised nearly £40,000 for the charity.

Branch employee James Main successfully applied through the Colleague Grants programme, which gives staff members who volunteer with local charities the opportunity to apply for funding up to £10,000.

James Main, customer representative at Nationwide in Morecambe, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to continue our longstanding support of CancerCare through this initiative. They do vital work in the local area, and it’s a very worthy cause to support.

“Nationwide’s Colleague Grants help to fund a wide range of initiatives across communities in the UK – from supporting those living with a debilitating medical condition to providing equipment to sports groups and schools and helping those in need with essential items like food and toiletries. I’m immensely proud to have been able to help a very good local cause.”

CancerCare’s chief executive Alison Stainthorpe said: “We are incredibly grateful to Nationwide’s Morecambe branch for their continued support with a special thank you to James for his efforts in securing the funding.

"Since we opened, the centre has gone from strength to strength, and we help more local people facing cancer or bereavement each year. In 2024 alone we saw 201 clients [at our Morecambe centre] and provided 1,711 hours of one-to-one support.

"This included 47 children receiving over 500 hours of one-to-one support.”