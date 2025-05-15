Lancaster University celebrates success of industry-academia innovation partnership

Pioneering collaborations forged by Lancaster University experts bringing together academia and industry has led to new innovations and economic growth opportunities.

Lancaster University’s role within the Centre for Digital Innovation (CDI) programme, which forms part of the Government’s £100 million Innovation Accelerators initiative, has led to the development of 17 new products and services, including a 3D-printing solution for dental nurse exams and an AI tool to create ethical, and sustainable social media content.

Lancaster University is one of five key educational delivery partners for CDI, which is led by Manchester Metropolitan University and funded through Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation. Other delivery partners include the University of Salford, University of Manchester and Greater Manchester Colleges Group.

By leveraging its expertise in digital technologies, AI, cybersecurity, and industrial digitalisation, Lancaster University has transformed academic research into practical, industry-driven solutions. These innovations through the CDI have not only created new jobs but also provided 18 students with paid internships and industry placements, offering them invaluable real-world experience.

Participants celebrated Lancaster University's role in the Centre for Digital Innovation programme at a showcase event

The wider CDI programme has attracted nearly £3 million in co-investment from 24 industry partners, including Fujitsu, IBM, Cisco, and 3DGBIRE, providing businesses with access to cutting-edge digital technologies and expertise.

Lancaster, and other partners’ commitment to skills development through CDI has also been a key pillar of its success.

Through roadshows, workshops, and targeted training, more than 600 businesses and nearly 1,000 individuals across the North West have enhanced their digital skills and cybersecurity know-how through the overall CDI programme. Additionally, the programme's outreach to over 50 schools and local groups is empowering the next generation of digital innovators.

At a recent Lancaster CDI showcase event, Dr Rebecca Robinson, Programme Lead at Lancaster University, emphasised how CDI has positioned itself as a key driver of the region's digital economy.

LtoR - Dr Rebecca Robinson, Sophie Little, Professor Allan Rennie and Liam Brennan at the CDI showcase event

“By fostering collaboration between academia, business, industry and communities, CDI has positioned itself as a linchpin for the region’s digital economy, equipping businesses with the tools they need to excel and creating pathways for the next generation of digital innovators to thrive.

“The impact of CDI has been extraordinary. Its legacy will be seen in the continued growth of businesses, the success stories of students entering the workforce, and the enduring impact on regional prosperity as a leader in digital innovation.”

The showcase event, held at the Royal Kings Arms in Lancaster, also heard from Lancaster University students and businesses who benefited from collaborative projects, funded through CDI.

Liam Brennan developed GhostPosts, a cutting-edge tool that uses AI to create ethical, cybersecure and environmentally sustainable social media content, thanks to the support through Lancaster University.

He told delegates: “The University has gone above and beyond to support my ideas. It demonstrates the fundamental role academia takes in linking research and development to real world application.”

Sophie Little, a final year BEng (Hons) Mechanical Engineering student at Lancaster University, collaborated with the National Examining Board for Dental Nurses (NEBDN), based in Preston, to develop a 3D printed pressure sensing dental model to help with practical exam assessments.

Sophie said: “To be able to create something novel and innovative and embed it into my degree has been brilliant. This project gave me huge confidence as I embark on my engineering career.”

Professor Allan Rennie, Lancaster University’s Academic Lead for CDI, said Lancaster University’s role in the CDI programme has cemented its position as a leader in digital research and innovation.

“The university’s expertise in areas such as AI, cybersecurity, and industrial digitalisation has been instrumental in the success of the CDI programme. By collaborating with other regional universities and industry leaders, we’ve helped create a world-class research and innovation hub in Greater Manchester, driving regional economic growth and enhancing the UK’s global competitiveness.”

Following the CDI programme's success, the Government has announced an extension for a further 12 months until March 2026, ensuring continued support for digital innovation, skills development, and business growth across the north west.