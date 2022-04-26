Lancaster man’s petition urges council to u-turn on parking charge rise

New car parking charges came into force for Lancaster and Morecambe car parks from April 1, with night-time charges to increase in May.

It now costs £1 to park for 30 minutes, £2 for an hour, £4 for three hours, £9 for nine hours and £12 for 24 hours in a city council car park.

Colin Hewitt launched the petition, which already has hundreds of signatures.

He said: "These charges will not be helpful and will only serve to drive people away from shopping or spending leisure time in Lancaster at the expense of the shops and leisure industries who are trying to come from the damage caused by the pandemic.

"The council also states that one of the reasons for the increase is that we are all facing a climate emergency and by changing people’s travel habits away from private car journeys to more sustainable forms of travel will help reduce CO2 emissions and have a positive impact in air quality.

"This would be fine if the county had decent public transport to make the change.

"Therefore I am asking people to sign this petition to show the disgust that local residents feel regarding the charges."

On the petition, residents have given the reasons for supporting Colin's stance.

Sally Boocock said: "The retail businesses will suffer as a result of increased charges as people will either not come in to town or will visit quickly and leave. Prices are way too high."

Karen Younger said: "It is killing the businesses in Lancaster and Morecambe."

Sarah Walker said: "The council has clearly not listened to residents, shop-owners, visitors. The car parking charge increase is ridiculous and will make people think twice about using what's left of Lancaster's retail and hospitality."

Julie Nicklin said: "The price of parking has affected my family who work in town dearly."

And Michael McTague said: "Let’s bring people in rather than discouraging them."

Dawn Altham posted: "Far too expensive. A night at the theatre or cinema or a meal out is expensive enough. The cost of parking will have an adverse effect on footfall in the towns and businesses will struggle."