Lancaster city centre night-time parking price hike

The changes have been put in place following a three-year price freeze on parking in Lancaster City Council pay and display car parks.

The new tariffs, most of which start on Monday, aim to provide a more consistent approach, evening up charges, and removing differences between long and short stay car parks.

From Monday, as a temporary measure, parking will be free between 6pm and 8am seven days a week on all city council pay and display car parks, except Williamson Park – until the new night-time charge is introduced in May.

New parking charges come into force on Monday at Lancaster City Council car parks.

Among the car parking changes is the introduction of a 30-minute ticket for those wanting to make a short trip to the bank or shops.

Following feedback from the arts and culture sector, a £5 for 5 hours tariff will also be introduced on the two St Leonardgate car parks. This will be available at all times.

The council has also listened to the views of local businesses on how increases in prices might affect the night-time economy.

As a result, a 6pm-8am tariff of £4 will be introduced in car parks across Lancaster and Morecambe, effective from May.

Motorists currently pay £1.50 for 6pm-8am parking at car parks where this tariff is offered.

Coun Gina Dowding, cabinet member with responsibility for planning and place making, said: “We were in the position where we had 47 different tariff bands and adjacent car parks charged different amounts for similar amounts of time.

“With this parking review we’ve tried to consolidate the tariffs and make the tariff structure easier to understand.“As is the case for many councils we are in a challenging financial position and the money raised from parking is a vital source of income that funds many of our vital services.”

For those who use city council car parks regularly there are a number of options available that are more cost-effective and include seven day, one month, three month and 12 month RingGo Session permits.