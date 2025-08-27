Lancaster city centre car park extended opening hours announced to support evening economy

A city centre car park is to have its opening hours permanently extended from September.

St Nicholas Arcades car park will remain open until 11pm seven days a week from September 1.

The extension to the opening hours by Lancaster City Council is designed to support the city’s evening economy and cultural venues, such as the Grand Theatre.

The decision by councillors reflects the council’s ongoing commitment to making the city centre more accessible and to encourage more residents and visitors to take advantage of the city’s evening events and nightlife.

St Nicholas Arcades car park.

Coun Peter Jackson, cabinet member with responsibility for Lancaster regeneration and local economy, said: “Extending the opening hours of St Nicholas Arcades car park is part of our commitment to helping boost the local economy.

“Whether it is going to the theatre or enjoying a late meal at a restaurant, we want residents and visitors to find that the city centre is accessible and welcoming in the evening.”