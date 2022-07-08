Associated British Ports, which handles 90 million tonnes of cargo each year and has 5,000 hectares of port estate owned, including at its North West sites at Fleetwood, Silloth and Garston, has published its annual review.

In it, it said its ports were primed and ready for the UK’s transition to alternative and low carbon energy production after a busy year of investment including a new fish process site at Fleetwood.

Chief Executive Officer, Henrik L. Pedersen said: “Our port operations continue to lead the industry thanks to our people and our continuous investments, such as upgrading our Humber container terminals, building new warehouses for our customers, and acquiring new cranes and port equipment, powered by biofuel, electricity, and a significant amount of solar power.

Fleetwood Docks

“In 2021, we invested over £150m in our ports, as we continue to embrace technological advances, such as launching the first private 5G network of any UK mainland port and being the first to install commercial shore power connectivity in the UK at our Port of Southampton.”

ABP has invested over £60m across its ports in electric/hybrid equipment and on-site solar arrays and wind turbines, which has contributed to a reduction of over 35 per cent carbon emissions in its port operations.