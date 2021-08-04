Kirkby Lonsdale community and businesses praised for hard work during lockdown to keep town afloat

That's the view of the town's Chamber of Trade, who praised local businesses for using the Covid lockdown to re-design, re-decorate and re-invent their businesses.

They had used Government grants wisely and had kept their heads above water in readiness for a return to normality, said Chamber chairman Robin Sadler at its first meeting since lockdown restrictions were relaxed.

Mr Sadler praised retailers and the community for working together during the Covid lockdowns, to ensure that Kirkby Lonsdale remained one of Cumbria's main tourist towns.

Kirkby Lonsdale has continued to thrive despite the lockdowns.

And he said the steps taken had already brought an increased footfall in the town.

There had been few, if any, empty shops during the long lockdown. he added.

"Thanks to hard work of many retailers, Kirkby Lonsdale is a place which attracts new businesses who will flourish in an attractive part of Cumbria with high quality hospitality available," he said.

Mr Sadler emphasised that it was a community effort to make the town attractive in the highly competitive tourist field - bringing together the town's Chamber, its town council and its community interest company which provides visitor information.