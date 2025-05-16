Heysham holiday park celebrates top award win

A Parkdean Resorts holiday park is celebrating winning a prestigious industry award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ocean Edge Holiday Park in Heysham has won the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2025, which recognises the top 10% of businesses that consistently earn positive reviews and honour select accommodations, attractions and restaurants which demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.

2025 marks a record performance for Parkdean Resorts in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards – with a total of 32 of its holiday parks and hotels receiving awards from the world’s largest travel guidance platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Richards, CEO at Parkdean Resorts, said: “Winning the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award is a testament to the hard work our teams put in every day, allowing our guests to make amazing memories with their families and loved ones. We’re extremely proud of our parks and always strive to improve the overall guest experience.

Ocean Edge Holiday Park in Heysham.

"The feedback we receive from our visitors is very important to us and we’re delighted to see such a high proportion of our parks win this prestigious award.”

Parkdean Resorts employs more than 8,000 people across the UK and welcomes more than 3m holidaymakers to its parks every year. Its commitment to investing in the full holiday experience, providing exceptional F&B options and activities for families, has contributed to the great scores and results achieved, and is a testament to its park teams.

Parkdean Resorts’ commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for its holidaymakers has earned the company British Travel Awards every year for the past twelve years, including Best Company for UK Family Holidays, Best Company for UK Parks and Lodges Holidays, and Best Company for UK Short Breaks.