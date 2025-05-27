Green light for ‘transformative’ student flats plan in Lancaster city centre

A major plan to convert several properties in a city centre street into student flats has been given the go-ahead.

Lancaster City Council’s planning committee approved the proposals by Afar Group to convert the upper floors of 3 to 12 Gage Street into 30 high quality student studios.

The multi-million pound development will revitalise a mid-20th century building.

The approved scheme transforms the first, second and third floors into 30 modern student studios, comprising 15 couple and 15 single units, alongside dormer extensions, a third floor addition, and a new central entrance.

How the Unipad scheme could look.

Designed by Zub Architecture, the scheme will be managed by Unipad Management Limited.

“This approval is a pivotal moment for Lancaster,” said Anas Mister, director of Unipad Management. “By repurposing a neglected building, we are delivering sustainable, high quality accommodation that supports the city’s growing student population whilst enhancing this corner of Dalton Square.

"Our proven record of revitalising underused sites reflects our commitment to Lancaster’s future.”

The project retains ground floor retail space. A separate approved application has split one unit into two, creating smaller, more appealing spaces for businesses.

The vacant former pharmacy unit will soon house a restaurant and dessert franchise,” the developers said, whilst the unit occupied by Ladbrokes will remain.

With Lancaster University enrolling more than 17,000 students in 2024/25, a 5% increase from the previous year, demand for purpose-built student accommodation is high.

By providing dedicated student housing in the city centre, the scheme will free up houses in residential districts currently occupied by students, increasing the stock available for families wishing to rent or buy.

The flexible design – featuring studios averaging over 25 square metres for half the units – also allows future adaptation for hotel or young professional use, ensuring long-term sustainability.

Additional amenities, including a bike store, small gym, and third floor games room, will enhance student living.

This project will also generate employment opportunities in security, cleaning, and property management, further supporting the local economy.

The developer added: “By transforming an eyesore into an attractive, functional asset, with vibrant retail additions like the forthcoming restaurant and dessert franchise, this project will enhance Dalton Square’s aesthetic and economic vitality, securing a brighter future for Lancaster.”