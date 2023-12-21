Grand send-off for Morecambe school cook after 26 years

A Morecambe primary school head cook has prepared her final meals before retiring today, Thursday.

Jayne King, who has prepared and served more than a million meals at Great Wood Primary School, was wished a happy retirement by the children this morning.

She was awarded Star of the Decades, rang the school bell and was sung to (to the tune of Food Glorious Food - written by Mrs Bartlett), and former colleagues and supervisors also attended to give her a send-off.

As we reported last month, Mrs King has been the running the kitchen at Great Wood School for the past 26 years.

Amazingly, she has not had even one day absent over the past 26 years!

Mrs King has seen many changes over the years including when school was running during Covid, which meant meals were taken to the classroom ‘bubbles’ in biodegradable containers.

Headteacher John Ross said: "Everyone at Great Wood wishes Mrs King all the very best for her retirement!"

