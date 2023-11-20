A million meals and never a day absent in 26 years for retiring Morecambe primary school head cook

The head chef at a Morecambe primary school is to hang up her apron for the last time next month.

Jayne King has been the running the kitchen at Great Wood School for the past 26 years and is retiring at the end of term.

Mrs King worked previously in other school kitchens around Morecambe, but it will be Great Wood School that miss her the most.

She gets to school for 7am to start preparations for a choice of three main meals a day, cooked from fresh, and is joined by a small team later in the morning serving at least 200 meals a day from noon.

Jayne King is retiring at the end of term.

That’s about one million meals Mrs King has prepared at Great Wood.

Amazingly, Mrs King has not had even one day absent over the past 26 years!

Mrs King has seen many changes over the years including when school was running during Covid, which meant meals were taken to the classroom ‘bubbles’ in biodegradable containers.

Headteacher John Ross said: "Everyone at Great Wood wishes Mrs King all the very best for her retirement!

"If there is anyone in the community who remembers Mrs King and wants to send her a message for her retirement, please email [email protected]