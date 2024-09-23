Graduates who set up coffee company with shops across district take on new Lancaster Uni contract

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s deja-brew for graduates Alex and Suzy Carrington as they take over as coffee supplier to Lancaster University - the place where they met, studied and fell in love in 2010.

Following a competitive tender process, Carringtons Coffee Co was invited to attend the university for a blind tasting test – a tall order after their coffee machine blew a fuse just moments before.

With a borrowed espresso machine Carrington’s still proved to be the cream of the crop, successfully securing the contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a true full circle moment bringing their thriving business back to the heart of the community where it all began for the young couple.

Suzy and Alex Carrington.

Founder Suzy Carrington said: "Getting the contract with Lancaster University is a huge win for Carringtons.

"Our business is about so much more than coffee. Through our wider 'Fuelling the Bold' initiative, we support the wellbeing of individuals across our community.

"Through events, through our own Bold coffee shops, but often just through a simple conversation over a cup of coffee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So, we’re really delighted to bring our coffee to the university and have the opportunity to reconnect with the community there."

The partnership with Lancaster University is the latest of several high profile contract wins for Carringtons Coffee, after successfully securing a lucrative contract with The Westmorland Family (who run Tebay services) earlier this year.

Carrington’s has seen huge growth in the last couple of years, after Alex and Suzy moved their micro set up on a farm in Warrington to open their roastery in Carnforth in 2022.

This quickly expanded to become a bakery and roastery, serving fresh, handmade pastries and coffee to their Bold shops, of which there will be three by the end of October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bold coffee shop in Hest Bank is based at 2B Station Road and has just celebrated its first birthday.

Bold Settle is in Town Hall Basement, Market Place, and opened earlier this year.

Bold Silverdale is due to open in late autumn this year at 19 Emesgate Lane.

Alex and Suzy – who were married at the Ashton Memorial in Lancaster in December 2020 – spent 10 years working as wedding photographers and cruise ship musicians before turning to coffee.