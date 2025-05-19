Former Victorian hotel in Morecambe approved for residential conversion

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 19th May 2025, 16:20 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 10:15 BST
A Lancashire-based property developer is set to transform a former Victorian Hotel in Morecambe into 14 apartments and is planning to build an additional six residences on the same site.

Alexander Matthews Stays Limited, based in Lytham St Annes, will invest £1m to convert the former Park Hotel, situated on a 0.23-hectare site in the West End of Morecambe.

There are two, three, and four-bedroom apartments planned for the main building, and six new residences will comprise three or four-bedroom houses situated on the oversized car park.

Alex Potocki, managing director of Alexander Matthews Stays Ltd, said: “We are bringing back into use a building of architectural importance – a landmark building that, following a sympathetic refurbishment, will be preserved while providing high quality accommodation for the town.

The former Park Hotel in Morecambe.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank the three local ward councillors – Joanne Ainscough, Margaret Pattison and David Whitaker – who have been highly supportive of the scheme from the start.”

The planning application for the project was prepared and submitted by S&L Planning Consultants.

Director Debbie Smith said: “It’s fantastic to see neglected buildings such as these being brought back to life. The proposed development will make a valuable contribution to local housing supply while contributing to Morecambe’s ongoing renaissance.”

