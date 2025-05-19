Former Victorian hotel in Morecambe approved for residential conversion
Alexander Matthews Stays Limited, based in Lytham St Annes, will invest £1m to convert the former Park Hotel, situated on a 0.23-hectare site in the West End of Morecambe.
There are two, three, and four-bedroom apartments planned for the main building, and six new residences will comprise three or four-bedroom houses situated on the oversized car park.
Alex Potocki, managing director of Alexander Matthews Stays Ltd, said: “We are bringing back into use a building of architectural importance – a landmark building that, following a sympathetic refurbishment, will be preserved while providing high quality accommodation for the town.
“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank the three local ward councillors – Joanne Ainscough, Margaret Pattison and David Whitaker – who have been highly supportive of the scheme from the start.”