An artist's impression of how the new development could look. Visual prepared by Our Studio.

Applicants Northstone Development Ltd want to build 70 homes on the Scotforth Road site, which would be a mix of one-bed apartments to five-bedroom houses.

The scheme was originally given outline planning permission in May 2022.

However, a reserved matters application for the erection of 74 homes was refused three months later.

The latest plans have taken this refusal into consideration, with changes made to the layout, scale, appearance and landscaping of the site.

The main changes include a reduction in size from 74 to 70 properites, an increase in the energy efficient standards of the proposed homes, reduction in density of the northern section of the scheme, more public open spaces, a change in housing mix to include more smaller properties, and a rearrangement of the affordable housing to provide mixed tenures within each development parcel of the development.

The plans will be discussed by the council’s planning committee at a future date.