Supermarket submits plan for new store in Lancaster

The new store would be located on land at Lawson's Bridge in Scotforth Road, if Lancaster City Council' s planning committee give it the go ahead.

The supermarket has published drawings of how the new store would look, and has included details on access, a cycle route, car parking facilities and vehicle charging spaces.

The car park would include 111 parking spaces including 11 Accessible, 10 Parent and Child and eight Electric Charging Points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of how the new store would look.

Aldi already has several sites across the Lancaster district, including in Lancaster city centre, Scale Hall, Morecambe Promenade and Carnforth.

Lancaster City Council has previously stated that any proposal "will need to demonstrate how it contributes to, and does not prejudice against, the delivery of a network of green corridors and walking and cycling routes across the South Lancaster area to the benefit of the local environment and residents, linking up existing, proposed and future development to create healthy and cohesive communities."

A virtual public consultation was held on-line via a consultation website in May 2021 with local residents and councillors invited to view and discuss the proposals.

The consultation resulted in 172 responses from residents, with a majority (65%) expressing a significant level of support for the proposals, according to planning documents.

The proposed entrance to the site off Scotforth Road.