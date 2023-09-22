Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The doors will close at the Penny Street outlet, which is one of the chain's last remaining stores, on Tuesday October 3 as the collapse of the historic retailer comes to a end.

The hardware and furnishings retailer fell into administration last month after it came under pressure from weak consumer spending and debts to suppliers.

The retailer will shut its final 111 stores in early October as part of the final phase of closures, administrators said.

Lancaster Wilko closes for good on October 3.

The Wilko brand will not disappear entirely from the UK high street after The Range agreed to buy the firm’s brand, website and intellectual property, with plans to sell the acquired brand in its stores.

Wilko was originally founded by James Kemsey Wilkinson in Leicester in 1930 and employed 12,500 workers before its collapse.