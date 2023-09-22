News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Date announced for final closure of Lancaster Wilko

Wilko is to close its Lancaster store for good next month.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 14:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 14:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The doors will close at the Penny Street outlet, which is one of the chain's last remaining stores, on Tuesday October 3 as the collapse of the historic retailer comes to a end.

The hardware and furnishings retailer fell into administration last month after it came under pressure from weak consumer spending and debts to suppliers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The retailer will shut its final 111 stores in early October as part of the final phase of closures, administrators said.

Lancaster Wilko closes for good on October 3.Lancaster Wilko closes for good on October 3.
Lancaster Wilko closes for good on October 3.
Most Popular

The Wilko brand will not disappear entirely from the UK high street after The Range agreed to buy the firm’s brand, website and intellectual property, with plans to sell the acquired brand in its stores.

Wilko was originally founded by James Kemsey Wilkinson in Leicester in 1930 and employed 12,500 workers before its collapse.

Earlier this month, Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire announced it would offer interviews to Wilko staff left without a job.

Related topics:WilkoLancasterThe RangeLeicester