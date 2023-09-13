Stagecoach offers interviews to Lancaster Wilko staff left without a job

Watch more videos on Shots!

It was announced on Monday that a buyout of Wilko had failed, and all 400 branches of the high street chain will close, including in Lancaster, and further afield in Barrow, Carlisle, Cockermouth, Workington and Whitehaven.

Some of these stores will shut their doors for the final time as early as this week.

Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire has announced that it has immediate start bus driver vacancies across Cumbria and Lancaster for anyone already with an existing PCV (Passenger Carrying Vehicle) licence.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilko staff left without jobs across Cumbria and Lancaster are being offered interviews with Stagecoach. Photo: Kerry Harrison.

Anyone without a valid PCV licence, but looking to retrain, will have all their training paid for them, worth up to £4,000, and will earn a salary from day one.

Tom Waterhouse, interim CEO for Cumbria and North Lancs, said: “The closure of any business is always a sad time, and everyone at Stagecoach sends their support to everyone affected by the job losses at Wilko.

“The losses have come at a particularly difficult time, given the current economic climate, but we are keen to do whatever we can to help support those left without work.”

Mr Waterhouse has pledged that all applications received from Wilko staff for jobs within Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire will be processed as quickly as possible, as well as offering immediate starts, to try and get people back into work.

“As a bus operator transporting millions of passengers everyday, we are able to offer staff a secure job, guaranteed hours and good rates of pay,” he added.