News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Stagecoach offers interviews to Lancaster Wilko staff left without a job

Wilko staff left without jobs across Lancaster and Cumbria are being offered interviews with Stagecoach.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 11:46 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It was announced on Monday that a buyout of Wilko had failed, and all 400 branches of the high street chain will close, including in Lancaster, and further afield in Barrow, Carlisle, Cockermouth, Workington and Whitehaven.

Some of these stores will shut their doors for the final time as early as this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire has announced that it has immediate start bus driver vacancies across Cumbria and Lancaster for anyone already with an existing PCV (Passenger Carrying Vehicle) licence.

Wilko staff left without jobs across Cumbria and Lancaster are being offered interviews with Stagecoach. Photo: Kerry Harrison.Wilko staff left without jobs across Cumbria and Lancaster are being offered interviews with Stagecoach. Photo: Kerry Harrison.
Wilko staff left without jobs across Cumbria and Lancaster are being offered interviews with Stagecoach. Photo: Kerry Harrison.
Most Popular

Anyone without a valid PCV licence, but looking to retrain, will have all their training paid for them, worth up to £4,000, and will earn a salary from day one.

Tom Waterhouse, interim CEO for Cumbria and North Lancs, said: “The closure of any business is always a sad time, and everyone at Stagecoach sends their support to everyone affected by the job losses at Wilko.

“The losses have come at a particularly difficult time, given the current economic climate, but we are keen to do whatever we can to help support those left without work.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Waterhouse has pledged that all applications received from Wilko staff for jobs within Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire will be processed as quickly as possible, as well as offering immediate starts, to try and get people back into work.

“As a bus operator transporting millions of passengers everyday, we are able to offer staff a secure job, guaranteed hours and good rates of pay,” he added.

Those who are interested can view vacancies and submit an application online at https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/careers

Related topics:StagecoachCumbriaLancaster