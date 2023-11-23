Controversial 650-home plan for south Lancaster should be refused, council planners say

Controversial plans for a 650-homes development in south Lancaster are in line to be rejected.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As we reported last August, numerous residents in south Lancaster have voiced their concerns over the plans, which would see 644 homes built on land near the university.

Gladman Developments Ltd want to demolish Low Hill House and build the development, along with a community hall and public open spaces, on land to the north of Hala Hill and Bailrigg Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But dozens of residents and local campaigners registered their objections to the scheme, saying the local infrastructure would be unable to cope with the development.

A view across part of the site.

It was suggested by some that the plans would rely on the green light being given to the nearby controversial Bailrigg Garden Village plans and their infrastructure provision.

South Lancaster campaign group CLOUD (Citizens of Lancaster Opposed to Unneccesary Development) said the scheme was "excessive, merely an extension of the existing built area and most particularly is premature, presupposing and thus adversely affecting rational planning of the greater south Lancaster area, and assumes the provision of additional infrastructure in terms of health and education facilities, highways and drainage with no evidence of nor likelihood of their provision and particularly with no regard to the timing of their provision should they come to fruition."

They outlined several areas of concern, including flooding and environmental issues, traffic and congestion, infrastructure, and health and schools provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were supported by many residents who registered objections with the citry council.

Lancashire County Council's School Planning Team requested a financial contribution from the developer due to a shortfall in school places should the scheme go ahead, while Scotforth Parish Council said Gladman should amend its proposals in order to include a primary school on site.

Meanwhile, NHS Morecambe Bay requested £187,419 towards an extension and reconfiguration at Lancaster Medical Practice, Rosebank Surgery and Meadowside Surgery.

They said the proposal would generate around 1,632 new patient registrations based on an average household size of 2.4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Egerton from South Lancaster Flood Action Group said all possible measures should be established to maximise the opportunity for management and reduction of existing and future flood risk.

Hugh Roberts, on behalf of Lancaster Civic Society, said: "We continue to maintain that this application is premature and consideration should be deferred until the South Lancaster Area Action Plan has been finalised."

A Design and Access Statement prepared on behalf of Gladman Developments Ltd says that the scheme could make a "significant contribution" to housing delivery within Lancaster, as well as provide new affordable housing.

"The proposals will combine to create a truly sustainable and vibrant new neighbourhood," the statement says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The development will also bring significant economic benefits during the construction phase and through the contribution new residents will make to the local economy through their household expenditure."

However, planning officers have recommended the scheme be refused when councillors meet on December 4.

They said the proposal would undermine the integrated and co-ordinated approach in providing the infrastructure requirement to support the level of development proposed for the Bailrigg site.