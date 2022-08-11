Concerns raised over 650-home plans for south Lancaster site

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gladman Developments Ltd want to demolish Low Hill House and build of up to 644 homes along with a community hall and public open spaces on land to the north of Hala Hill and Bailrigg Lane.

An original application from 2019 for 680 homes has been reduced and the plans re-submitted.

But dozens of residents and local campaigners have registered their objections for the scheme, saying the local infrastructure would be unable to cope with the development.

A view across part of the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been suggested by some that the plans would rely on the green light being given to the nearby controversial Bailrigg Garden Village plans and their infrastructure provision.

South Lancaster campaign group CLOUD (Citizens of Lancaster Opposed to Unneccesary Development) have said the scheme is "excessive, merely an extension of the existing built area and most particularly is premature, presupposing and thus adversely affecting rational planning of the greater south Lancaster area, and assumes the provision of additional infrastructure in terms of health and education facilities, highways and drainage with no evidence of nor likelihood of their provision and particularly with no regard to the timing of their provision should they come to fruition."

They have outlined several areas of concern, including flooding and environmental issues, traffic and congestion, infrastructure, and health and schools provision.

They have been supported by many residents who have registered similar objections with the citry council.

The location of the site.

Lancashire County Council's School Planning Team has requested a financial contribution from the developer due to a shortfall in school places should the scheme go ahead, while Scotforth Parish Council also said Gladman should amend its proposals in order to include a primary school on site.

Meanwhile, NHS Morecambe Bay requested £187,419 towards an extension and reconfiguration at Lancaster Medical Practice, Rosebank Surgery and Meadowside Surgery.

They said the proposal would generate around 1,632 new patient registrations based on an average household size of 2.4.

Andrew Egerton from South Lancaster Flood Action Group said that where development is to go ahead within flood sensitive catchments they insist that all possible measures are established that maximise the opportunity for management and reduction of existing and future flood risk.

Hugh Roberts, on behalf of Lancaster Civic Society, said: "Whilst we accept this is an outline application, details are very sparse. For such a large development more detailed information should be forthcoming.

"We continue to maintain that this application is premature and consideration should be deferred until the South Lancaster Area Action Plan has been finalised."

A Design and Access Statement prepared on behalf of Gladman Developments Ltd says that the scheme could make a "significant contribution" to housing delivery within Lancaster, contributing to the new Bailrigg Garden Village.

Moreover, the development would provide new affordable housing which is seen as a further important social benefit.

"The proposals will combine to create a truly sustainable and vibrant new neighbourhood which will set a positive precedent for the rest of the Bailrigg Garden Village," the statement says.