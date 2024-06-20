Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The stunning new stamp collection features images of iconic aerobatic displays 🛩

Royal Mail is releasing a set of stamps to commemorate the Red Arrows’ 60th display season

The main set includes eight stamps showcasing the Red Arrows' iconic trails

Another sheet features the team performing over landmarks like the Eiffel Tower

The Arrows were established in 1964 to showcase RAF pilots' skill and professionalism

The team moved their base from RAF Scampton to RAF Waddington in 2022

The Royal Mail is releasing a new set of stamps to celebrate the 60th display season of the Red Arrows.

The primary set includes eight stamps featuring images of their iconic red, white and blue trails in the sky.

An additional sheet of four stamps highlights the Red Arrows’ performances over landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, the Pyramids of Egypt and Niagara Falls.

Formally established in 1964, with their first public display occurring seven months later, the Red Arrows and their distinctive red-painted Gnat jet trainers quickly became the centrepiece of the RAF.

The team was formed by consolidating the various display teams that different RAF squadrons had operated independently - such as the Black Arrows, the Blue Diamonds and the Yellowjacks.

The Red Arrows were formed to showcase the skill and professionalism of the RAF pilots, and to enhance the public image of the RAF through precision flying displays.

Now in their 60th season and flying BAE Systems Hawks in displays since 1980, the Red Arrows continue to demonstrate their teamwork and excellence around the globe.

The display team is based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire. In 2022, they moved from nearby RAF Scampton, where they had been based since 2000.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of External Affairs and Policy said: “We are proud to mark their 60th season with these striking new stamps.”

“During important national celebrations such as His Majesty’s Coronation, and representing the UK globally, the Red Arrows have entertained us with spectacular displays of aeronautical excellence.

Squadron Leader Jon Bond, team leader of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team for 2024 and flying as Red 1, said: “This milestone season underscores the excellence, dedication and pride of all those who have worked for, supported or just simply watched a show by the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team across the last 60 seasons.

“As well as celebrating this heritage, these new stamps – many of which feature brilliant images taken by skilled RAF personnel – will hopefully inspire many more people using the wonder of aviation, just like each of our colourful, dynamic displays.”

The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available from today, and are available to purchase through the Royal Mail website.