The Lancaster Christmas Market is at Lancaster Brewery on Friday November 25, from 3pm-9pm, Saturday November 26, from 3pm-9pm and Sunday November 27 from 12pm-6pm.

This year's market will be bigger and better than ever yet is still free entry.

You can expect all your favourite gifts, hot street food vendors, drink stands, some new faces and entertainment plus, brand new for this year - festive workshops from some fabulous local suppliers.