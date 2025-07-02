Is Twitter down in the UK? X users left unable to use social media platform in outage
Social media users have been left unable to use X (formerly Twitter) this afternoon. The platform has been hit by issues, according to Downdetector.
The website started to receive reports of problems at around 2.30pm BST today (July 2). Thousands had experienced issues as of the time of publishing this article.
People who open X - both on mobile and web - are greeted with a “something went wrong” message. It encourages users to refresh, but that may not fix it.
More to follow.
